More than 100 000 Zimbabweans vaccinated for coronavirus in one...

Stories

More than 100 000 Zimbabweans vaccinated for coronavirus in one day

0

More than 100 000 Zimbabweans were vaccinated for coronavirus yesterday, the third day of phase one of the vaccination blitz announced by Health Minister and Vice-President ConstantinoS Chiwenga.

Some 85 775 got the first dose but only 5 062 got the second jab while 10 169 received the booster shot.

The vaccination blitz is aimed at those aged 12 and above.

The current phase ends on 3 April and the second phase will run from 2 to 15 May.

Zimbabwe has more than 22 million vaccine doses.

 

(30 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in