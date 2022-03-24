More than 100 000 Zimbabweans vaccinated for coronavirus in one day

More than 100 000 Zimbabweans were vaccinated for coronavirus yesterday, the third day of phase one of the vaccination blitz announced by Health Minister and Vice-President ConstantinoS Chiwenga.

Some 85 775 got the first dose but only 5 062 got the second jab while 10 169 received the booster shot.

The vaccination blitz is aimed at those aged 12 and above.

The current phase ends on 3 April and the second phase will run from 2 to 15 May.

Zimbabwe has more than 22 million vaccine doses.

