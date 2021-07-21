Zimbabwe vaccinates nearly 70 000 in one day, new cases rise to 2 683

Zimbabwe yesterday vaccinated a record 69 699 with 63 059 getting the first dose and 6 640 the second as the country pushes to attain herd immunity by the end of the year.

It has so far dispensed 1 897 337 doses. Of these, 1 247 494 people have received the first jab and 649 843 have been fully immunised.

The country aims to vaccinate 10 million by the end of the year to reach herd immunity.

The Ministry of Health has, however, started issuing alerts that those fully vaccinated should continue to protect themselves as they can still be infected and get mild or moderate disease.

The country yesterday recorded 2 683 new cases and 50 deaths but had 2 441 recoveries. Active cases rose to 27 513.

The worst hit provinces in terms of new cases were Mashonaland West followed by Harare, Mashonaland East and Manicaland.

Mashonaland East now has the highest number of active cases at 3 962. This was after Harare recorded a whopping 833 recoveries resulting in active cases dropping to 3 8 69. Mashonaland West has 3 850, Manicaland 3 771 and Bulawayo 2275.

The Midlands had the second highest number of recoveries, 340, and is now down to 1 997 active cases.

