Active cases rise again as Zimbabwe records 2 705 new cases but 1 442 recoveries

Zimbabwe today recorded 2 705 new coronavirus cases but 1 442 recoveries resulting in the number of active cases increasing to 28 684.

Harare accounted for 684 of the new cases but 278 people recovered. It now has 4 269 active cases.

Mashonaland East has 4 237, Manicaland 3 998 and Mashonaland West is at 3 701. It had the highest number of recoveries today at 436 but had 295 new cases.

Bulawayo has 2 216 active cases. It had 203 recoveries and 156 new cases.

Sixty-two people died today with 13 in the Midlands, 12 in Bulawayo and 11 in Harare.

The vaccination programme slowed down a little today with 45 145 people getting the first jab and 6 987 the second.  Zimbabwe has so far dispensed 1.95 mullion doses.

 

Charles Rukuni

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

