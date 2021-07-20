Zimbabwe dollar falls by 13 cents as auction allots US$46 million to 914 entities

The Insider

Zimbabwe dollar falls by 13 cents as auction allots US$46...

The Zimbabwe today fell by 13 cents to average 85.6373 against last week’s 85.5099 as the foreign exchange auction allotted US$46 million to 914 entities.

Offers remained within the $82 to $90 range with 544 small and medium enterprises and 370 large companies qualifying.

The SMEs were allotted US$8.7 million and companies US$37.3 million, with a total of US$17.1 million going to raw materials and US$11.5 to machinery and equipment.

Latest figures from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency show that in May Zimbabwe imported goods valued at US$503.1 million. Machinery accounted for 15.5%, fuels 12.6%, cereals 5.7% and pharmaceuticals 3.7%.

Exports grew by 9.5% to US$486.8 million. Main exports were nickel mattes, ores and concentrates (38.6%) and semi-manufactured gold (16.1%).

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

