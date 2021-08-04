Zimbabwe vaccinates nearly 67 000 in one day as 2 00 more recover from coronavirus

Zimbabwe yesterday vaccinated 66 965 people with 34 004 getting the second jab to bring the number of those fully vaccinated to 832 884. Those who have received on shot are now 1 707 671.

Though not out of the woods yet the country is beginning to record more recoveries than new cases with 2 150 recoveries yesterday against 1 580 new cases. However, 41 people died.

While Harare had the highest number of new cases at 335, three provinces, including Harare itself, recorded more than 400 recoveries each.

Deaths rose to 3 676, cases to 112 435 and recoveries to 81 570. Active cases are now down to 27 189.

Harare and Manicaland continue to be the hardest hit. Harare is, however, down to 5 063 cases while Manicaland is at 4 251.

Mashonaland East dropped to 3 6 17 after 405 people recovered, but Matebeleland North had the highest number of recoveries, 568, which saw active cases drop to 1 452.

Bulawayo, however, continues to lead with cases now down to 1 260 but it had the highest number of deaths at 10 followed by Masvingo with 9 but six of the deaths in Masvingo were on 31 July but had not been reported.

July was the deadliest month since the coronavirus outbreak with 1 743 deaths which raises the figure to 1 749.

