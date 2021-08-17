Zimbabwe vaccinates nearly 105 000 in one day

Zimbabwe vaccinated nearly 105 000 people yesterday with 53 978 getting the first jab and 50 996 the second but it also recorded 514 new cases and 18 deaths.

Some 1 660 people recovered resulting in active cases dropping to 16 679.

Harare had the highest number of recoveries and is now down to 1 575 active cases.

Mashonaland East still has the highest number at 3 044 followed by Manicaland with 2 663. Bulawayo is down to 520.

Cumulative deaths have risen to 4 156, cases to 121 046 and recoveries to 100 211.

Zimbabwe is targetting to vaccinate 10 million people by the end of the year to reach herd immunity.

Already 1.3 million have been fully vaccinated while 2.1 million have received one dose.

The country has allowed those fully vaccinated to attend church services. All other gatherings are still prohibited.

(17 VIEWS)