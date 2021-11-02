Zimbabwe still aiming for herd immunity by end of next month

Zimbabwe is still aiming to attain herd immunity by the end of next month and has produced a video explaining why this is necessary.

It has so far vaccinated 5.9 million people with 3.3 getting the first jab while 2.6 million are now fully vaccinated.

Nearly 19 000 people were vaccinated today with 8 602 getting the first dose and 10 343 the second.

Zimbabwe needs to vaccinate 10 million people to attain herd immunity, that is, by vaccinating 60% of the population.

This means it has to vaccinate 7.4 million people in the next 58 days, an almost impossible feat as it has fully vaccinated only 2.6 million people since the first person, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, got his dose on 18 February 2021.

Today, the country had 40 new cases and four deaths but only 25 people recovered pushing the number of active cases up to 585. Twenty-three of the new cases were at schools in Manicaland, Matebeleland South and Masvingo.

Manicaland has 200 active cases followed by Masvingo with 112. Bulawayo is down to 34 while Harare went up to 20.





