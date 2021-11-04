Masvingo schools hit by coronavirus

The number of coronavirus cases in Masvingo has been on the increase since the beginning of this month with most of the new cases at schools in the province.

The province has far recorded 40 cases at schools with 22 yesterday, 15 on Tuesday and three on Monday.

Zimbabwe had 40 new cases yesterday and one death but 50 people recovered resulting in the number of active cases across the country dropping to 578.

Manicaland continues to have the highest number at 201 followed by Masvingo with 125.

Bulawayo is down to 28 while Harare rose to 23.

The country is on a Level Two lockdown which was extended by two weeks on Monday.

Just over 18 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 10 467 getting the first dose and 7 305 the second.

Zimbabwe still aims to attain herd immunity by the end of this year but only 2.6 million people are fully vaccinated.

Ten million have to be vaccinated to attain herd immunity.

(67 VIEWS)