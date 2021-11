Zimbabwe yesterday had 21 new coronavirus cases and one death with 50 people recovering leaving it with 551 active cases, more than half of them in Masvingo and Manicaland.

Manicaland is down to 196 and Masvingo to 115 while Bulawayo dropped to 21 but Harare remained at 20.

Just over 16 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 9 230 getting the first jab and 7 496 the second. To date 3 345 309 have received the first dose and 2 625 597 have been fully vaccinated.

