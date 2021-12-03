The Insider

Zimbabwe spells out quarantine guidelines for returning residents and visitors

Zimbabwe has published guidelines for returning residents and visitors following its directive that all those coming into the country would be subject to mandatory PCR testing and quarantine.

Under the guidelines those found negative will be quarantined for 10 days at their own cost. They will be retested after 5 days.

Those found positive will be isolated.

Those who have been outside the country for more than 14 days will be quarantined for 10-days at public or private facilities at their own cost while those who have been outside for less than 14 days may be allowed to self-quarantine at their homes.

Presidential spokesman George Charamba said it was ill-advised to travel at the moment unless one was prepared to follow the strict guidelines and to pay the costs.

Charles Rukuni

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni.

