Zimbabwe has more coronavirus cases in first 3 days of December than whole of November

Zimbabwe already had more coronavirus cases in the first three days of December than it had in the whole of November after recording 1 062 new cases yesterday to push the number of new cases to 2 816, reversing the downward trend that began in August.

It had 1 648 cases in November and 29 deaths down from a peak of 58 996 cases and 1 743 deaths in July.

The coronavirus pandemic seems to be hitting the capital, Harare, hard with 366 new cases recorded yesterday pushing the number of active cases in the metropolitan province to 1 193.

Manicaland had 156 new cases, Mashonaland East 131 and Bulawayo 124.

The number of active cases rose to 3 886 after the country recorded only 18 recoveries and one death.

Manicaland has 649 cases and Bulawayo 417.

Nearly 28 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 14 758 getting the first jab and 13 226 the second.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said yesterday the country had enough vaccines to inoculate everyone including those who wanted a third, booster shot.

