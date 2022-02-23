Zimbabwe rolls out vaccination to 12-year-olds as cases at schools continue to rise

Zimbabwe yesterday rolled out vaccination to those aged 12 and above saying it had been cleared by the Paediatric Association of Zimbabwe.

So far 4.3 million people have received at least one dose while 3.4 million have received two doses and over 100 000 have received the third, booster shot.

Cases at schools, however, continue to rise with 95 being detected yesterday. The country had 409 new cases and 109 recoveries resulting in active cases rising to 3 449.

Mashonaland East has 1 075 followed by Manicaland with 720 and Masvingo 616.

