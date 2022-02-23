Zimbabwe rolls out vaccination to 12-year-olds as cases at schools...

Stories

Zimbabwe rolls out vaccination to 12-year-olds as cases at schools continue to rise

0

Zimbabwe yesterday rolled out vaccination to those aged 12 and above saying it had been cleared by the Paediatric Association of Zimbabwe.

So far 4.3 million people have received at least one dose while 3.4 million have received two doses and over 100 000 have received the third, booster shot.

Cases at schools, however, continue to rise with 95 being detected yesterday. The country had 409 new cases and 109 recoveries resulting in active cases rising to 3 449.

Mashonaland East has 1 075 followed by Manicaland with 720 and Masvingo 616.

(13 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in