Zimbabwe dollar falls by $3.50 to the United States dollar

Stories

Trending

Zimbabwe dollar falls by $3.50 to the United States dollar

0

The Zimbabwe dollar today fell by $3.50 against the United States dollar to average $124.0189 from last week’s $120.5174.

The dollar has dropped by $11.20 since 18 January when the auction resumed after a five-week closure for the festive season.

A total of 1 170 bids were allotted US$36.8 million today with 776 being from the small and medium enterprises sector.

The lowest offer today was $120 while the highest was $140. The black market is trading at anything between $200 and $230.

The government has said it is not going back to dollarization as the country can never be competitive using the United States dollar.

Citizens Coalition for Change deputy leader Tendai Biti says the local currency will drop to more than $1 000 to the greenback by the end of the year.

(43 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in