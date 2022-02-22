No coronavirus deaths for two days running but cases at...

Stories

No coronavirus deaths for two days running but cases at schools continue to increase

0

Zimbabwe had no coronavirus death yesterday for the second day running but cases at schools continued to increase with 64 new cases being reported in Masvingo, Manicaland and Matebeleland North.

The Ministry of Education has urged parents not to panic saying the situation is under control.

There were 219 new cases yesterday and only 99 recoveries resulting in active cases going up to 3 146.

Mashonaland East is now at 1 002 and Manicaland at 640 with Masvingo, the worst affected in terms of pupils getting infected, now at 541.

Harare is at 76 and Bulawayo at 59.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

