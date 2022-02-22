No coronavirus deaths for two days running but cases at schools continue to increase

Zimbabwe had no coronavirus death yesterday for the second day running but cases at schools continued to increase with 64 new cases being reported in Masvingo, Manicaland and Matebeleland North.

The Ministry of Education has urged parents not to panic saying the situation is under control.

There were 219 new cases yesterday and only 99 recoveries resulting in active cases going up to 3 146.

Mashonaland East is now at 1 002 and Manicaland at 640 with Masvingo, the worst affected in terms of pupils getting infected, now at 541.

Harare is at 76 and Bulawayo at 59.

