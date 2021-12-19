The Insider

Zimbabwe road toll fees to go up tomorrow but only in local currency

Road toll fees are going up tomorrow but only in local currency as the Zimbabwe National Road Administration adjusted its exchange rate to the current auction rate.

The fees are pegged on the United States dollar but had remained at $82 for weeks when the auction rate had dropped to $108.

This had led a flourishing black market at toll gates as illegal money dealers cashed in with motorists ending up literally paying a dollar for a light vehicle instead of two as the black market rate ranged from anything between $160 and $180.

Light motor vehicles pay US$2, minibuses, US$3, buses US$4, heavy trucks US$5 and haulage trucks US$10.

ZINARA adjusted its exchange rate to $110 to the US dollar.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

