More than 2 600 Zimbabweans recover from coronavirus as active cases fall for the first time this month

More than 2 600 Zimbabweans recovered from coronavirus yesterday resulting in active cases falling for the first time this month following the surge that began with the discovery of the omicron variant.

A total of 2 642 people recovered yesterday, 820 of them from Harare, currently the hardest hit province, resulting in the number of active cases dropping from 51 136 cases to 49 612.

There were 1 123 new cases and five deaths.

The recovery rate also improved from 72% to 74% while the positivity rate dropped from 38.8% to 34.3%.

Harare now has 13 014 cases followed by Mashonaland East with 7 703 and Mashonaland West 6 363. Bulawayo is down to 4 390 after 338 people recovered while Masvingo now has the lowest number of cases at 1 868 after 389 people recovered.

Just over 11 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 6 146 getting the first jab and 5 592 the second.

