18 die of coronavirus 15 in Harare

Eighteen people were reported to have died of coronavirus in Zimbabwe yesterday, 15 of them in Harare, but 12 died between 7 and 18 December but their deaths had not been reported.

There were 2 283 new. What was disturbing, however, was the positivity rate which stood at 47.3% which meant that nearly one out of every two people was infected.

Some 2 415 people recovered resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 49 462.

Harare had the highest number of recoveries with 763 resulting in the number of cases dropping to 12 555. Mashonaland East rose to 8 053 but Mashonaland West dropped to 6 209 and Bulawayo to 4 261.

Only 11 000 people were vaccinated with 6 157 getting the first jab and 5 172 the second.

(30 VIEWS)