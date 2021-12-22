The Insider

Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe continue to tumble as more people...

Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe continue to tumble as more people recover

Active coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe dropped for the third consecutive day yesterday as more people continued to recover outpacing the number of new cases.

Nearly 9 000 people have recovered over the past three days resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 48 202.

There were 2 689 new cases yesterday and 14 deaths but 3 935 people recovered, the majority of them in the hardest hit provinces of Mashonaland East, Harare and Mashonaland West.

Harare is down to 11 826 cases after 1 027 people recovered yesterday.

Mashonaland East dropped to 7 459 after 1 075 people recovered while in Mashonaland West 563 people recovered resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 5 992.

Bulawayo is down to 4 080 after 342 people recovered.

Although there were more new cases yesterday the positivity rate was only 22.3% compared to 47.3% on Monday.

A total of 63 143 people have so far been infected this month and 112 have died. The previous high was in July when 58 996 people were infected but 1 743 died.

The vaccination rate is, however, not picking up with just over 16 000 people getting the jab yesterday, 8 980 the first dose and 7 953, the second.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

