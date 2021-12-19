Coronavirus recovery rate in Zimbabwe improves as cases continue to drop

The coronavirus recovery rate in Zimbabwe improved slightly from 71% to 72% yesterday as cases continued to drop but the positivity rate rose from 34.4% to 38.8% indicating that the country is not out of the woods yet.

The country recorded 2 106 new cases and three deaths yesterday but 1 674 people recovered, the highest number of them in Harare which is currently the worst hit province.

There are now 51 136 active cases with 13 737 in Harare, 7 536 in Mashonaland East, 6 274 in Mashonaland West and 4 632 in Bulawayo.

Just over 19 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 9 276 getting the first jab and 10 279 the second.

