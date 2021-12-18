New coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe drop but positivity rate still high

New coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe yesterday dropped to 3 263, the third consecutive drop from Tuesday, but the positivity rate remained stagnant at 34.4% which is still very high.

Eight people died but 1 944 recovered with the highest number being from Matebeleland South.

Harare, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West continue to be hotspots with the capital having 13 722 cases, Mashonaland East 7 264 and Mashonaland West 6 056. Bulawayo has 4 711.

The number of people that was vaccinated dropped to just over 33 000 with 15 454 getting the first dose and 18 463, the second.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa told the nation that his government was closely monitoring the situation and would institute measures to control the pandemic if he felt it was getting out of control.

Coronavirus is said to be under control when the positivity rate is below 5%.

