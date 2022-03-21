Zimbabwe reduces price of fuel

Stories

Zimbabwe reduces price of fuel

0

Zimbabwe has reduced the price of fuel with effect from today with diesel now pegged at US$1.60 down from US$1.68 and petrol at US$1.59 from US$1.67.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he would intervene in the fuel price hike by making sure that duties were slashed to make the fuel affordable.

Zimbabwe’s fuel, however, still remains the most expensive in the region with a litre costing 5 times that in Angola.

Angola is an oil producer but legislators have complained about why fuel in Zimbabwe is more expensive than in Zambia when the fuel for Zambia is transported through Zimbabwe which should normally make it more expensive.

Fuel in Zimbabwe is said to be 30% more expensive than that is Zambia.

 

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

