Zimbabwe embarks on two-month vaccination blitz

Zimbabwe, which failed to attain herd immunity by the end of last year despite having enough vaccines, has launched a two-month vaccination blitz for citizens from 12 years and above.

Health Minister, Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the country’s Vice-President, said the first phase is from today (21 March) to 3 April, while the second phase will run from 2 May to 15 May.

Zimbabwe had intended to vaccinate 10 million people by December 2021 but so far only 4.4 million have received one dose and 3.4 million two doses. A further 178 137 have received the booster shot.

The country is now roping in everyone from 12 years. Population estimates say that Zimbabweans aged 14 and below constitute 39% of the country’s population which means Zimbabwe would have to vaccinate everyone above 15 to attain herd immunity but there has been a lot of vaccine hesitancy among the people.

Figures show that one million people that have received the first dose have not gone back for the second jab.

Zimbabwe is currently not using a single dose vaccine.

