Zimbabwe records no coronavirus death for the first time in months

Zimbabwe yesterday had no coronavirus death signifying that the country could be getting on top of the third wave which saw more deaths in July and August than had died during the 15 months from the outbreak of the pandemic to June this year.

Even the outbreaks at schools seem to be tapering off as there were only five cases yesterday out of the 76 recorded.

So far the pandemic has claimed 4 627 people and has infected 131 205 but 123 947 recovered. There are currently 2 631 active cases.

Mashonaland East has the highest number of cases at 545 followed by Matebeleland North with 464. Bulawayo is down to 174 and Harare to 59.

Vaccination continued on a very slow pace with only 16 000 getting the jab, 6 101 the first and 10 525, the second.

Charles Rukuni

