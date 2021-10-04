Masvingo continues on its coronavirus recovery path, now down to 327 cases

Masvingo continued on its coronavirus recovery path dropping from 604 active cases on Tuesday to 327 after 65 more people recovered yesterday.

The province was one of the worst hit after outbreaks at schools when they re-opened on 30 August.

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 35 new cases and two deaths but 250 people recovered resulting in active cases dropping to 2 715.

Manicaland had the highest number of recoveries, 71, and now has 452 active cases. Mashonaland East still leads with 534 followed by Matebeleland North with 479. Some 54 people recovered in Matebeleland South resulting in active cases dropping to 220.

Bulawayo dropped to 183 and Harare to 62, the lowest number of cases in the country.

Just over 15 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 5 783 getting the first jab and 9 970 the second.

