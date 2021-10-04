The Insider

Masvingo continues on its coronavirus recovery path, now down to...

Stories

Masvingo continues on its coronavirus recovery path, now down to 327 cases

0

Masvingo continued on its coronavirus recovery path dropping from 604 active cases on Tuesday to 327 after 65 more people recovered yesterday.

The province was one of the worst hit after outbreaks at schools when they re-opened on 30 August.

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 35 new cases and two deaths but 250 people recovered resulting in active cases dropping to 2 715.

Manicaland had the highest number of recoveries, 71, and now has 452 active cases. Mashonaland East still leads with 534 followed by Matebeleland North with 479.  Some 54 people recovered in Matebeleland South resulting in active cases dropping to 220.

Bulawayo dropped to 183 and Harare to 62, the lowest number of cases in the country.

Just over 15 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 5 783 getting the first jab and 9 970 the second.

(40 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in