Harare down to 71 active coronavirus cases

Harare is now down to 71 active coronavirus cases, the lowest in the country, but it shares the same number with Mashonaland West.

The two provinces were the worst hit just over a month ago but the pandemic seems to have shifted to Mashonaland East and Manicaland which have 553 and 518 active cases, respectively.

Masvingo which had the highest number of cases only a week ago is down to 383 after a series of recoveries, 68 of them yesterday.

Bulawayo dropped slightly to 190.

There were 66 new cases and one death yesterday while 139 people recovered.

Zimbabwe has now recorded 131 094 cases, 4 625 deaths and 123 527 recoveries. There are 2 932 active cases.

Just over 21 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 8 711 getting the first jab and 13 154, the second.

