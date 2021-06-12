Zimbabwe records 891 coronavirus cases in 12 days, bans public gatherings again

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 164 new coronavirus cases, 97 of them in Mashonaland West, raising the number of cases for this month to 891.

Three people died bringing the death toll for the month to 38.

The surge in the number of cases forced the government to ban all public gatherings except funerals with effect from tomorrow.

Three hotspots: Kariba, Karoi and Kwekwe are under local lockdowns.

Only 22 people recovered yesterday.

Active cases rose to 1 228 with 437 in Harare, 265 in Mashonaland West and 144 in Bulawayo.

Over 6 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 929 getting their first dose ad 5 615 their second and final jab.

So far 692 180 have received the first dose while 411 228 have been fully immunised.

