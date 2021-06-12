The Insider

Zimbabwe records 891 coronavirus cases in 12 days, bans public...

Stories

Hot

Zimbabwe records 891 coronavirus cases in 12 days, bans public gatherings again

0

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 164 new coronavirus cases, 97 of them in Mashonaland West, raising the number of cases for this month to 891.

Three people died bringing the death toll for the month to 38.

The surge in the number of cases forced the government to ban all public gatherings except funerals with effect from tomorrow.

Three hotspots: Kariba, Karoi and Kwekwe are under local lockdowns.

Only 22 people recovered yesterday.

Active cases rose to 1 228 with 437 in Harare, 265 in Mashonaland West and 144 in Bulawayo.

Over 6 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 929 getting their first dose ad 5 615 their second and final jab.

So far 692 180 have received the first dose while 411 228 have been fully immunised.

(43 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in