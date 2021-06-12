Zimbabwe bans public gatherings again with effect from Monday

Zimbabwe has banned all public gatherings again except funerals with effect from Monday to curb the surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the country’s Vice-President, said the new measures had been taken because of the increase in the number of new cases with the country recording 596 new cases and 26 deaths in the past seven days.

Zimbabwe had 727 new cases and 35 deaths in the first 11 days of June, a figure already higher than the 704 cases and 27 deaths it had the whole of May.

It had 19 521 cases and 854 deaths in January alone when it witnessed the second wave following the Christmas break.

Chiwenga said all gatherings except funerals are banned. These gatherings include weddings, church gatherings, music festivals and sports activities.

Funerals shall be limited to 30 people.

All Covid-19 funerals will be supervised by health personnel.

All workshops and meetings are to be held virtually.

In addition all offices, both government and private, are to decongest by 50%, except for offices connected with essential services.

Retail businesses and shops shall operate from 0800 hours to 1800 hours.

Beer halls and night clubs will remain closed whilst bottle stores will operate from 1000 hours to 1600 hours but operators should ensure that there is no drinking in and around their premises.

Hotel and lodge bars and restaurants are open to their residents up to 2200 hours.

All other restaurants and fast foods outlets will serve takeaways only.

People’s market places such as Mbare, Renkin, Mupedzanhamo, Sakubva, Machipisa and others shall close at 1800 hours.

