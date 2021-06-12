Richest Zimbabweans consume 20 times more than the poorest

The richest 10% of Zimbabweans consume 20 times more than the poorest 10%, the World Bank says in its latest update.

It says inequality is increasing in the country and between 2017 and April-May 2019, consumption expenditure for the poorest 10% of the population dropped by about 25% while that for the richest 10% rose by 17%.

The number of extremely poor Zimbabweans, those under the food poverty line of US$29.80 a month, more than doubled from 3 million in 2011 to 6.6 million in 2019.

Nearly90% of the extremely poor lived in rural areas and 1.6 million were children.

