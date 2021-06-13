The Insider

Zimbabwe records 107 new coronavirus cases, 64 of them in Masvingo

Zimbabwe today recorded 107 new coronavirus cases, 64 of them in Masvingo but these included 23 that were collected yesterday but only reported today.

A raft of measures to contain the surge in the number of cases, including a ban on all public gatherings except funerals, will be in force from tomorrow.

The country has recorded 998 cases this month which is higher than cases recorded the whole of last month and the whole of March.

Zimbabwe reported a record 19 521 cases in January which was more than the 13 867 cases reported since the outbreak in March up to the end of December last year.

Only 12 people recovered today resulting in the number of active cases increasing to 1 323.

Harare continues to dominate the figures with 450, followed by Mashonaland West with 267and Bulawayo 160.

Masvingo now has 128 cases but is below Matebeleland South which has 138.

Mashonaland Central has only 11 cases.

Less than 4 000 people were vaccinated today with 2 693 getting the second jab and 967 the first.  Just over 1.1 million doses have been dispensed so far.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

