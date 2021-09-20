The Insider

Zimbabwe records 144 more coronavirus cases at schools

Stories

Zimbabwe records 144 more coronavirus cases at schools

0

Zimbabwe today recorded 248 new coronavirus cases, 144 of them at schools with the Midlands worst hit with 54 cases, followed by Masvingo with 49, Matebeleland South 16, Mashonaland East 13 and Manicaland 12.

There were only two deaths and 152 recoveries resulting in the number of active cases going up to 2 519.

Cases in Masvingo have risen to 436, in the Midlands to 386, Manicaland 356 and Matebeleland South 203. Bulawayo has 187 while Harare is down to 120.

Just over 29 000 people were vaccinated today with 13 120 getting the first jab and 16 648 the second and final dose.

(44 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in