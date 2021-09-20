Proposed name for Chamisa’s party taken

An opposition party calling itself Citizens Convergence for Change has filed with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that it will be contesting the 2023 elections under that name with Varaidzo Musungo as its presidential candidate.

CCC had been proposed as the party name for beleaguered Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa as his rival Douglas Mwonzora claims that the Alliance name belongs to his political grouping.

Mwonzora leads the Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai which formed a collation with six other parties prior to the 2018 elections to fight as a united front.

There had been suggestions that Chamisa contest under the name Citizens Convergence for Change party with Jonathan Moyo urging Chamisa to protect the name legally.

CCC as the new party is called was also meant to rhyme the Chamisa Chete Chete.

The new party is headquartered in Nyararai Village, near Murambinda in Buhera (Vuhera).

It says it would be opening operating offices in Harare but in the meantime all correspondence should be handled by its lawyers, T. Hara and partners of Bulawayo.

The notice was filed by Farai Zhou, the secretary general.

The Standard reported yesterday that six opposition parties had been formed recently. Among them were the Divine Alliance for Vitalisation of Inspired Development (DAVID) led by Melbah Dzapasi, Freedom of Rights Under Sovereign (Forus) led by Manyara Irene Muyenziwa, the Conservative Zimbabwe Party led by Patrick Matsinhanise and the Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe led by Godfrey Tsenengamu.

