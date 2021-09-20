Mashonaland West out of the woods as 496 recover from coronavirus in one day

The number of active coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe plunged to 2 425 yesterday after 683 people recovered, 496 of them from Mashonaland West which until Saturday had the highest number of active cases.

It now has 254 active cases. Masvingo now leads with 364, followed by Manicaland with 345 and the Midlands with 329. Harare is down to 137 and Bulawayo to 179.

The three provinces-Masvingo, Midlands and Manicaland- have been hit by outbreaks at schools with schools in Mberengwa said to have reported 311 cases.

There were 199 new cases yesterday, 59 of them at schools. Mashonaland East was worst hit with 33 cases, followed by Masvingo with 17, Midlands 8, and Manicaland 1.

Four deaths were also recorded.

Just over 22 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 7 975 getting the first jab and 14 565 the second and final.

