Zimbabwe receives more vaccines from China as schools record 46 more coronavirus cases

Zimbabwe today received a donation of 500 000 vaccine doses from China pushing the donations from Beijing to one million but just over 16 000 people were vaccinated today with 6 581 getting the first jab and 9 622 the second.

There was one death and 120 new cases, 46 of them at schools.

Active cases dropped to 2 772 after 121 people recovered, 65 of them in Masvingo where cases have dropped to 590. Mashonaland East is now at 443, Bulawayo at 193 and Harare at 92.

Zimbabwe has to date recorded 4 604 deaths and 1290 625 cases but 122 249 people have recovered.

