Was Mwonzora a ZANU-PF project from 2014?

Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says Douglas Mwonzora, leader of the MDC-Tsvangirai, was a Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front project way back from 2014.

Mwonzora beat Chamisa at the MDC-T party congress in 2014 to clinch the powerful post of secretary-general.

He told the media recently that he has always beaten Chamisa at elections, something Chamisa refuted in an interview with Blessed Mhlanga of HSTV.

“They know what they did,” Chamisa responded when told by Mhlanga that Mwonzora had said he had always beaten him.

“I do not want to speak ill of the dead,” Chamisa said in apparent reference to founding party leader Morgan Tsvangirai. “They know what they did including the role of the state when they released money on a night without following procedures from CBZ and the Reserve Bank and that money was released to some people within the party as a way to stopping Chamisa. So this project of trying to fight the people’s representatives started way back.”

Chamisa said Tsvangirai knew this.

“Those people you are talking about, they know their duplicity in dealing with the state in trying to destroy the people’s movement,” Chamisa said.

Mwonzora bounced back to lead the MDC-T following an extra-ordinary congress ordered by the Supreme Court after it ruled last year that Chamisa’s leadership of the party was illegitimate.

Chamisa refused to participate in the congress.

Below is the clip.





