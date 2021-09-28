The Insider

Coronavirus cases in Mashonaland East surge as it records 101...

Coronavirus cases in Mashonaland East surge as it records 101 new cases in a day

Coronavirus cases in Mashonaland East rose to 525 yesterday after it recorded 101 new cases out of the 294 reported across the country.

Masvingo remains at the top with 600 cases but Harare dropped to 85 while Bulawayo rose to 203.

There has generally been a decline in the number of new cases with most of the outbreaks at boarding schools.

There were three deaths and 197 recoveries resulting in the number of active cases increasing to 2 866.

Just over 28 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 14 358 getting the first jab and 14 549 the second.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

