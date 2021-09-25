Active coronavirus cases in Masvingo drop as people start to recover

The number of active cases in Masvingo, currently the highest in the country, dropped to 632 today after 52 people recovered but the province had 28 new cases, 18 of them at schools.

The country had 145 new cases, 63 of them at schools with Matebeleland North recording the highest number at 35.

There was only one death and 133 recoveries. Midlands had 54 recoveries and 16 new cases.

Mashonaland East remained in second place with 439 cases while Bulawayo has 195 and Harare 91.

Just over 21 000 people were vaccinated today with 8 449 getting the first jab and 12 860 the second. So far 3 030 432 have received the first dose and 2 187 709 are fully vaccinated.

