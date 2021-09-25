The Insider

Active coronavirus cases in Masvingo drop as people start to...

Stories

Trending

Active coronavirus cases in Masvingo drop as people start to recover

0

The number of active cases in Masvingo, currently the highest in the country, dropped to 632 today after 52 people recovered but the province had 28 new cases, 18 of them at schools.

The country had 145 new cases, 63 of them at schools with Matebeleland North recording the highest number at 35.

There was only one death and 133 recoveries. Midlands had 54 recoveries and 16 new cases.

Mashonaland East remained in second place with 439 cases while Bulawayo has 195 and Harare 91.

Just over 21 000 people were vaccinated today with 8 449 getting the first jab and 12 860 the second. So far 3 030 432 have received the first dose and 2 187 709 are fully vaccinated.

(11 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in