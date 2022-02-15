Zimbabwe re-opens its borders

Zimbabwe re-opens its borders

Zimbabwe has reopened all its borders but all persons entering into the country must have valid Covid-19 PCR tests which are not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe.

They must also be fully vaccinated with those with a booster shot having an entry advantage.

This was announced by Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa after today’s cabinet meeting but she did not elaborate on what advantage those with a booster shot have.

Zimbabwe currently has less than 3 000 coronavirus cases across the country and has had no deaths over the past three days.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

