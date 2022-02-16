4 die of coronavirus but 751 recover as Zimbabwe reopens borders

Four people died of coronavirus yesterday after three days without a single death but 751 people recovered 566 from Mashonaland West alone.

This saw the number of active cases drop to 2 397. Cases in Mashonaland West dropped to 348 leaving Mashonaland East in top spot with 827 and Manicaland in second place with 485 cases.

Harare and Bulawayo continue to play yoyo but yesterday cases went up with Harare up at 88 and Bulawayo at 54.

Zimbabwe re-opened its borders yesterday but said only those fully vaccinated and with valid Covid-19 PCR tests would be allowed to enter into the country.

