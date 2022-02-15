Zimbabwe dollar eases by $1.64 against the US dollar

Zimbabwe dollar eases by $1.64 against the US dollar

The Zimbabwe dollar today eased by $1.64 against the United States dollar to average $120.5174 against last week’s $118.8748.

A total of 1 264 bids were allotted US$37.2 million at today’s foreign currency auction with 844 bids from the Small and Medium Enterprises sector getting US$7.6 million and 420 from large firms being allotted US$29.6 million.

The lowest offer was $115 and the highest $135. The lowest bid allotted for SMEs was $115 and for large companies $119.

The Zimbabwe dollar is currently going for $200 to US$1 on the open market.

Charles Rukuni

Charles Rukuni
The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni.

