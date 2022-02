Zimbabwe today went for the third day without a coronavirus death but cases rose to 2 892 after the country recorded 222 new cases but 204 people recovered.

There have so far been 1 937 cases and 36 deaths this month. There were 16 408 cases and 334 deaths in January.

Mashonaland West still has the highest number of cases at 902 followed by Mashonaland East with 798.

Harare is down to 84 while Bulawayo remained static at 51.

