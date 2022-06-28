Zimbabwe publishes regulation allowing use of US dollar until December 2025

Zimbabwe has published a statutory instrument allowing the use of multiple currencies including the United Sates dollar until December 2025.

The same legal instrument also says all loans obtained by individuals or businesses must be repaid in the currency in which they were obtained.

The regulation is aimed at shoring the local currency and curbing speculation which has seen the local currency plummet to $366.27 at the auction rate and $460 to $670 on the black market.

Here is the SI in full:

