Zimbabwe dollar sheds $14.21 now at $366.27 to the US...

Stories

Zimbabwe dollar sheds $14.21 now at $366.27 to the US dollar

0

The Zimbabwe dollar today shed $14.21 against the United States dollar to average $366.2687 down from $352.0626 last week.

It, however, remained unchanged on the black market where it ranges from $460 for cash, $580 for mobile money to $670 for swipe.

It was pegged at $365.2381 at the interbank rate.

A total of US$25.2 million was allotted today with US$4.4 million going to small enterprises.

Offers ranged from $345 to $395.

The government yesterday announced additional measures aimed at shoring up the local currency and controlling inflation which included guaranteeing that the United States dollar will remain a trading currency until the end of the National Development Strategy Phase One in 2025.

It also hiked interest rates to 200% and now insists that loans should be paid in the currency that they are obtained.

(36 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in