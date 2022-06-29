Britain wades into Moreblessing Ali’s murder again

A British peer yesterday waded into the murder of Moreblessing Ali again asking what his government had done about the murder and steps the government of Zimbabwe had taken to investigate it.

Lord Oates, a former political and media adviser to Chief Buthelezi’s Inkatha Freedom Party, has persistently described Ali as an opposition political activist since her abduction and later murder last month.

The man accused of murdering her has since been arrested and is awaiting trial.

Q &A:

Lord Oates Liberal Democrat: To ask Her Majesty’s Government what representations they have made to the government of Zimbabwe regarding (1) the abduction and murder of opposition political activist Moreblessing Ali, and (2) the steps being taken by the Zimbabwe authorities to investigate this.

Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park The Minister of State, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Minister of State (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office): The Minister for Africa and I [Lord Goldsmith] were appalled to hear of the murder of Moreblessing Ali. The British Ambassador in Zimbabwe publicly expressed her sadness at this tragic news and passed on our condolences to Moreblessing’s family and friends. It is important that the Zimbabwe police continue to investigate her murder to establish the facts, and those behind this terrible crime are brought to justice. The Minister for Africa recently wrote to Foreign Minister Shava to reiterate the importance of demonstrable progress on the human rights and political reforms that the President of Zimbabwe committed to in his inauguration speech in November 2017.

