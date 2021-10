Zimbabwe today recorded 36 new cases and one death but 64 people recovered, 14 of them in Mashonaland East, which saw cases in the province drop to 93.

Only Manicaland and Masvingo now have more than 100 cases each with Manicaland having 165 and Masvingo 144.

Bulawayo is down to 38 and Harare has half that at 19.

The country now has only 553 active cases.

More than 17 000 people were vaccinated today with 6 691 getting the first dose and 11 004 the second.

