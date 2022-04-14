Zimbabwe now has less than 1000 coronavirus cases

Zimbabwe now has less than 1 000 coronavirus cases but it continues to urge caution among citizens especially in view of the outbreak of a new variant in neighbouring Botswana.

The country recorded 66 new cases and no deaths yesterday but 174 people recovered resulting in active cases dropping to 946.

All provinces have less than 200 cases each with Mashonaland East, which has the highest number, at 198.

Six provinces have less than 100 cases each and the Midlands, which has the lowest, has 12 cases followed by Masvingo with 19.

Vaccination has slowed down with only 8 415 people getting the jab yesterday, the majority of them, 4 074, getting the booster shot. Only 2 672 got the first dose and 1 669 the second.

The country launches the second blitz from 2 May.

(9 VIEWS)