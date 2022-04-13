What Zimbabwe Auditor-General has said about each of the 101 State enterprises and parastatals over the past 5 years

Zimbabwe’s State enterprises and parastatals are bogged down by governance issues as most have not yet aligned their practices and policies to the provisions of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act, Auditor-General Mildred Chiri says in her latest report.

“Out of one hundred and forty-six (146) issues I am reporting; one hundred and twenty (120) relate to governance issues, while twenty-six (26) relate to revenue collection, employment costs and procurement,” she says.

“I followed up on my prior year (2019) recommendations and noted a significant improvement for the entities audited, forty-six (46) out of the sixty-nine (69), that is 67% of these recommendations were implemented, twelve (12) remain outstanding, and eleven (11) were being followed up as the audits were in progress.”

Below is what the Auditor-General has said about each of the 101 State enterprises and parastatals her office has audited over the past five years.

Continued next page

(106 VIEWS)