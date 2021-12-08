Zimbabwe notches another record 4 996 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Zimbabwe had another record 4 996 new coronavirus cases today raising the number of active cases to 16 813 with the positivity rate going up to 35.3%.

Harare had 1 558 new cases and now has 5 303 active cases followed by Mashonaland East which is now at 2 094 after recording 663 new cases.

Two people died and 89 recovered.

Zimbabwe has recorded 16 003 cases this month, the third highest number this year after July when it had 58 996 cases and January when it recorded 19 521, though there are still 23 days to go.

Vaccination is failing to pick up with only 26 000 getting the jab, 11 271 the first dose and 15 183 the second.

(23 VIEWS)