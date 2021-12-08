The Insider

Zimbabwe notches another record 4 996 new coronavirus cases in...

Stories

Trending

Zimbabwe notches another record 4 996 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

0

Zimbabwe had another record 4 996 new coronavirus cases today raising the number of active cases to 16 813 with the positivity rate going up to 35.3%.

Harare had 1 558 new cases and now has 5 303 active cases followed by Mashonaland East which is now at 2 094 after recording 663 new cases.

Two people died and 89 recovered.

Zimbabwe has recorded 16 003 cases this month, the third highest number this year after July when it had 58 996 cases and January when it recorded 19 521, though there are still 23 days to go.

Vaccination is failing to pick up with only 26 000 getting the jab, 11 271 the first dose and 15 183 the second.

(23 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in