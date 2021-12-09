Campaign to raise funds to buy Chamisa a bullet-proof car surpasses target

The campaign to raise funds to buy Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa a bullet-proof car has surpassed its target of US$120 000 less than two months after it was launched.

The campaign launched by T. Basvi in the United States on 12 October has so far raised US$121 455 from over 3 100 donors but it is still open.

It was launched after an attack on Chamisa’s motorcade by alleged Zimbabwe African National Union –Patriotic Front hooligans in Masvingo.

