Campaign to raise funds to buy Chamisa a bullet-proof car surpasses target

The campaign to raise funds to buy Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa a bullet-proof car has surpassed its target of US$120 000 less than two months after it was launched.

The campaign launched by T. Basvi in the United States on 12 October has so far raised US$121 455 from over 3 100 donors but it is still open.

It was launched after an attack on Chamisa’s motorcade by alleged Zimbabwe African National Union –Patriotic Front hooligans in Masvingo.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

