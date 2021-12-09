With only nine days gone, December already has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe this year.

The country today had another record 5 189 cases with 1 503 cases in Harare which now has 6 788 active cases.

Mashonaland East is in second spot with 2 802 active cases. It had 708 new cases today.

Only two provinces have less than a thousand cases, each. Mashonaland Central has 702 and Matebeleland North, 870.

There have been 21 192 cases so far this month but only 16 deaths. July had 58 996 cases and 1 743 deaths.

Vaccination picked up with over 36 000 getting the jab, 16 248 getting the first dose and 20 216 the second.

With 22 days to go before the end of the year it is now impossible for the country to attain herd immunity by vaccinating 10 million people this year. Only 2.95 million are fully vaccinated.

