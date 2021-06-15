The Insider

Zimbabwe names 18 forex abusers

Stories

Trending

Zimbabwe names 18 forex abusers

1
0

Zimbabwe today named 18 foreign currency abusers, the most notable one being milling company, National Foods.

It did not disclose the amount involved but said the companies named will face penalties for abusing the foreign currency exchange system as stipulated in Statutory Instrument 127 of 2021.

The fines range from $50 000 to $5 million.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe said going forward, and in line with the recommendations of the business community on the need to continue to enhance stability in the economy, the bank’s efforts to foster compliance with SI 127 shall be limited to outliers that wantonly abuse the foreign exchange system, exchange rate manipulation and on-compliance with anti-money laundering rules and regulations.

“The bank’s focus on these key areas, coupled with business’s reality check, self-discipline, self-monitoring and peer review, will sustain inflation and exchange rate stability that are necessary for the economy to continue to rebound,” the central bank said.

(53 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

One Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  1. Pingback: Zimbabwe disburses record US$46.9 million to 918 businesses at one auction | The Insider

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in